Career Fair offers answers

Career Fair offers answers

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

If there was a career path that Norwood-Norfolk Central School students were interested in, chances are they found out more information about it during a College/Career Fair held Wednesday morning. About 60 people representing different occupations and colleges were set up throughout the school's gymnasium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into en... 47 min Weird 1
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) 7 hr raymondville dog 11
News Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13) Wed searching 5
News Norwood man big winner in NYSARC fundraiser (Nov '12) Tue searching 4
The Rockin Demo Feb 13 Tim Struthers 7
parishville school Feb 11 Sceptical 3
News Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16) Feb 8 peanutbuttercup88 21
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC