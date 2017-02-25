Canton-Potsdam Hospital birth announcements
Brittine Lando is proud to announce the birth of her son, Gauge Law, on Feb. 7 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. O'Garro. STAR LAKE - Jodi and Cory Hayes are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Hayes, on Feb. 17 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Batich.
