Cabin Fever Concert Series continues with Saturday jazz concert
What a Raquette Music and Dance, the organization behind the Ives Park Concert Series and Caroling in Potsdam events that both began in 2016, introduces the Cabin Fever Concert Series. The second concert in the series is an evening of jazz music with trombonist Bret Zvacek and guitarist Paul Meyers at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Potsdam Public Museum.
