Cabin Fever Concert Series continues ...

Cabin Fever Concert Series continues with Saturday jazz concert

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

What a Raquette Music and Dance, the organization behind the Ives Park Concert Series and Caroling in Potsdam events that both began in 2016, introduces the Cabin Fever Concert Series. The second concert in the series is an evening of jazz music with trombonist Bret Zvacek and guitarist Paul Meyers at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Potsdam Public Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtney Sturgeon 11 hr hmmmmm 11
Job offer 20 hr sizingup 12
Beware Kocsis boy scam Tue scottie the weiner 1
J&S Contractors (Aug '13) Mon lori 10
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Mon Crooks 83
mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15) Mon The Ostrich Hunter 32
tnt fireworks angie Mon media 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC