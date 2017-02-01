Brasher man nets traffic charge after stop by Potsdam town police
Potsdam village police charged Tyler Robert Smith, 21, Brasher Falls with not having a light on the driver's side of his vehicle following a traffic stop on Morningside Drive at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 1. Police report that Smith was driving his vehicle east on Elm Street, when an officer observed the light being out.
