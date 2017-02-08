Art Museum at SUNY Potsdam holding an...

Art Museum at SUNY Potsdam holding annual Art Faculty Exhibition

The Art Museum at SUNY Potsdam will feature the work of 12 faculty members from the art department from Feb. 9 to March 25 at the Gibson Gallery. The Art Museum's interns have been applying skills learned from their Museum Studies classes during the recent installation of the Faculty Art Exhibition, utilizing archival practices to properly handle and hang the artwork.

