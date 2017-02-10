A. A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam selects students of the block
A. A. Kingston Middle School recently selected several students of the block for the second block of the school year. Students are selected on the basis of "scholastic achievement, citizenship, and extra curricular activities," according to a press release from the school.
