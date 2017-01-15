Upstate counties seeing increased exo...

Upstate counties seeing increased exodus of residents

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

According to U.S. Census Bureau data collected by the Empire Center, the rate at which residents are leaving most counties north of New York City is increasing. Between mid-2014 and 2015, the most recent time frame in which Census Bureau population data is available, the 50 counties north of the Hudson Valley lost a combined 17,623 residents, bringing the total population to around 6.31 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You know. 5 hr xmas 5
Confessions 6 hr Goodnight 2
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 18 hr Roght 55
Ed Shatlaw (Aug '11) Fri thank you 7
Good size Jan 9 ODEN 4
Job offer Jan 9 what 9
Rockin Demo Jan 5 confounded 5
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC