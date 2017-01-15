Upstate counties seeing increased exodus of residents

According to U.S. Census Bureau data collected by the Empire Center, the rate at which residents are leaving most counties north of New York City is increasing. Between mid-2014 and 2015, the most recent time frame in which Census Bureau population data is available, the 50 counties north of the Hudson Valley lost a combined 17,623 residents, bringing the total population to around 6.31 million.

