Two drivers ticketed in Potsdam Friday

1 hr ago

Benjamin L Knauf, 21, Spencerport, received a ticket for allegedly driving an uninspected vehicle along Maple Street at 4:41 p.m. Police said the inspection had expired Dec. 11. Tyler Z Zapisek, 22, Syracuse, received a ticket after patrol observed a vehicle traveling East on Elm Street with the driver's side head lamp out at 7:25 p.m. along Elm Street.

