Three men charged with possession of fake IDs in Potsdam
Potsdam police said they charged three people for possession of a forged driver's license after attempting to enter a local tavern on Jan. 19. Police charged Alexander C. Hill, 20, Chelmsford, Mass., Vincent V. Granuzzo, 19, Lagrangeville, and Ethan R. Kornbrek, 19, Branchburg, N.J., with the above charge at 10 p.m. at the police station.
