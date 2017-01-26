Take it to the limit: Potsdam board of trustees talk term limits
I think after awhile people get stale on the board and need to take some time off,” Trustee Eleanor F. Hopke said. Her proposed draft resolution would allow for trustees to return to the board after taking a break during a two-year election cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confessions
|6 hr
|Disappointed
|9
|Courtney Sturgeon
|21 hr
|Gagging
|2
|Fat verses curvy (Dec '15)
|Tue
|-BoB-
|45
|The Rockin Demo
|Tue
|Todd Peltiner
|5
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Tue
|Todd Peltiner
|6
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Michael Sidenstri...
|68
|Canton Animal Clinic (May '12)
|Jan 23
|all for one one f...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC