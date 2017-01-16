Support of Rose Hill fundraiser appre...

Support of Rose Hill fundraiser appreciated

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

As the program director and on behalf of the Rose Hill staff and most especially the residents at Rose Hill, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful supporters of our Christmas fundraising program. In these trying fiscal times, many individuals, merchants and organizations have supported our efforts to provide a safe and sober Christmas for our young residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
same name all week: Edward Mason (Feb '11) 5 hr Lauren 6
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 6 hr Oh wow 62
Confessions Sat Goodnight 2
Ed Shatlaw (Aug '11) Jan 13 thank you 7
Job offer Jan 9 what 9
Rockin Demo Jan 5 confounded 5
News Madrid woman charged with petit larceny Jan 4 eyes are watching 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC