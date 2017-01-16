Support of Rose Hill fundraiser appreciated
As the program director and on behalf of the Rose Hill staff and most especially the residents at Rose Hill, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful supporters of our Christmas fundraising program. In these trying fiscal times, many individuals, merchants and organizations have supported our efforts to provide a safe and sober Christmas for our young residents.
