SUNY Potsdam President's list

Tuesday Jan 3

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 869 students to the President's List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2016 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

