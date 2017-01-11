SUNY Potsdam enrollment woes affecting schoola s operating budget
The decrease in revenue, which is equivalent to approximately 2.7 percent of the college's $37.6 million operating budget, is due to the school's enrollment woes. Enrollment at the college has declined by 607 students, or 14 percent, in the past decade.
