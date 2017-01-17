Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Assemblywoman Addie A.E. Jenne recognized the winners of the 2016 North Country Historical Writing Contest at SUNY Potsdam. Pictured are, front row: Gavin Murray, runner up, teen division; Clare Cragg, runner up, youth division; and Alayna Bush, first place, youth division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Cdcsd
|66
|extermination
|Thu
|seriously
|6
|Confessions
|Tue
|Haha
|8
|Madrid woman charged with petit larceny
|Tue
|Know it all
|2
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan 17
|searching
|1
|Ed Shatlaw (Aug '11)
|Jan 17
|get a hobby
|12
|The Rockin Demo
|Jan 16
|Mary
|4
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC