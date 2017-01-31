St. Lawrence Leadership Institute tra...

St. Lawrence Leadership Institute transitions to become SUNY Potsdam program

Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

SUNY Potsdam will soon be home to a newly revitalized St. Lawrence Leadership Institute, thanks to a partnership with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute's mission is to provide a venue for those committed to the county's growth and quality of life, where professionals can develop an awareness of the issues facing the county, and dedicate themselves to personal self-discovery and the implementation of leadership skills.

Potsdam, NY

