St. Lawrence County Sheriffs seize cocaine, narcotics

Sunday Jan 22

Drug Task Force Investigators from the Potsdam Police Department, assisted by Task Force members from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Saturday at 6:04 a.m. on State Highway 11B as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Potsdam area. Crystal D. Hamilton, 37, was found to be in possession of cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Zolpidem and Clonazepam as well as electronic scales and packaging material consistent with the packaging and distribution of narcotics.

