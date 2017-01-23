St. Lawrence County plans to censure Republican Joel L. LaPierre
A resolution calling for the censure of St. Lawrence County legislator Joel L. LaPierre, R-Fowler, is expected to be introduced at today's 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee meeting by his fellow Republicans. Legislature Chairman Kevin M. Acres, R-Madrid, said he was “greatly dismayed” by comments Mr. LaPierre made on his Facebook page disparaging President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Todd Peltiner
|70
|Courtney Sturgeon
|12 hr
|Gagging
|4
|Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre...
|Fri
|get a hobby
|1
|Confessions
|Jan 26
|seriously
|10
|The Rockin Demo
|Jan 24
|Todd Peltiner
|5
|extermination
|Jan 22
|Roght
|9
|Madrid woman charged with petit larceny
|Jan 17
|Know it all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC