St. Lawrence County plans to censure Republican Joel L. LaPierre

A resolution calling for the censure of St. Lawrence County legislator Joel L. LaPierre, R-Fowler, is expected to be introduced at today's 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee meeting by his fellow Republicans. Legislature Chairman Kevin M. Acres, R-Madrid, said he was “greatly dismayed” by comments Mr. LaPierre made on his Facebook page disparaging President Barack Obama.

