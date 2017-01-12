Salmon River boys hold off Massena for Central hoops win
OFA 88, Potsdam 55: Canton 78, Gouverneur 47: At Jerry Hourihan Gym, the Wildcats led 28-27 at the half after going on a 17-6 run in the second quarter but the Bears found their offensive stride in the second half, sealing the comeback victory with a 21-5 surge in the fourth quarter. Louden Porter notched four three-pointers in a 30-point effort as Canton remained undefeated atop the Central standings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You know.
|6 hr
|Blahblah
|4
|Good size
|Jan 9
|ODEN
|4
|Job offer
|Jan 9
|what
|9
|ATT: Engineers
|Jan 9
|lol
|3
|Roomies
|Jan 9
|searching
|3
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Jan 8
|Mr me
|53
|Rockin Demo
|Jan 5
|confounded
|5
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC