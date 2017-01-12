Salmon River boys hold off Massena fo...

Salmon River boys hold off Massena for Central hoops win

OFA 88, Potsdam 55: Canton 78, Gouverneur 47: At Jerry Hourihan Gym, the Wildcats led 28-27 at the half after going on a 17-6 run in the second quarter but the Bears found their offensive stride in the second half, sealing the comeback victory with a 21-5 surge in the fourth quarter. Louden Porter notched four three-pointers in a 30-point effort as Canton remained undefeated atop the Central standings.

