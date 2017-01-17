Roberta
Roberta Leonard, Casey Co., KY She was a native of Potsdam, NY, and a resident of Liberty, KY, at the time of her death. She was the daughter of the late George Everett Thompson & Eleanor Louise Rosenbaker Thompson, and the widow of Joseph William Lenoard III.
