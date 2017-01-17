Potsdam woman jailed for possession of cocaine and prescription pills, police say
A Potsdam woman was jailed Saturday morning on drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on State Highway 11B, according to Potsdam police. Crystal D. Hamilton, 37, was charged at 6:04 a.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officers said.
