Potsdam woman jailed for possession of cocaine and prescription pills, police say

A Potsdam woman was jailed Saturday morning on drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on State Highway 11B, according to Potsdam police. Crystal D. Hamilton, 37, was charged at 6:04 a.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officers said.

