Potsdam Specialty Papers, Inc. receives 400-kilwatt hydropower allocation from NYPA

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that the New York Power Authority's Board of Trustees have approved a 400-kilowatt hydropower allocation to Potsdam Specialty Papers Inc. that will allow the manufacturer to begin an expansion project at its Potsdam facility, creating 22 new jobs and $2 million in capital investments. The expansion includes the installation of a new production line, which will allow PSPI to enhance production capacity and efficiency and create new products.

