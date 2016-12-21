Potsdam resident cited for driving wi...

Potsdam resident cited for driving without inspection sticker

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Country Now

A Potsdam resident was charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate on Maple street Saturday morning, according to Potsdam police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 16 min get facts straights 47
Meth head manager. Is butt hurt 1 hr Justwow85 1
The Rockin Demo 9 hr Bluegrass 3
News Mounting questions: Former border agenta s case... Fri fancy that 18
Courtney Sturgeon Dec 28 Hahaha 1
Haunted St. Lawrence County (Feb '13) Dec 22 oscae 47
Has anyone taken a DDP course at the DMV Dec 22 Drunkdriver 2
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC