Potsdam police cite three motorists f...

Potsdam police cite three motorists for driving infractions

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: North Country Now

No injuries were reported. a William L. Gilbo, 19, Madrid, was cited for inadequate stop lamps on Elm Street at 6:25 p.m. a Michael S. Reynolds, 35, Winthrop, was charged with passing through a steady red light on Chestnut Street at 7:50 p.m. He allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection of Elm and Park streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You know. 12 hr True 1
Good size Mon ODEN 4
Job offer Jan 9 what 9
ATT: Engineers Jan 9 lol 3
Roomies Jan 9 searching 3
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Jan 8 Mr me 53
Rockin Demo Jan 5 confounded 5
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC