Potsdam man charged with DWI, speeding after striking sheriff's vehicle during traffic stop
A Potsdam man was charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday morning after hitting a parked St. Lawrence County sheriff's vehicle during a traffic stop on Market Street, according to Potsdam police. Mustapha Hanouf, 52, was charged with first-offense DWI, speed in zone and unsafe start at 12:52 a.m. Police said they observed him driving 48 mph in a 30 mph zone and they initiated a traffic stop.
