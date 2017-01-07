Potsdam man charged with DWI after al...

Potsdam man charged with DWI after allegedly hitting sheriffa s cruiser

Village police on Thursday charged Mustapha Hanouf, 52, of Potsdam, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with unsafe start and speeding.

