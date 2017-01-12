Potsdam Community Band plans Jan. 15 ...

Potsdam Community Band plans Jan. 15 Winter Concert

1 hr ago

The Potsdam Community Band will present its 2017 Winter Concert, “Marches, Movies and Magnificence,” at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at SUNY Potsdam's Hosmer Concert Hall. Admission is free, although donations will be gratefully accepted.

