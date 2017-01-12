Potsdam Community Band plans Jan. 15 Winter Concert
The Potsdam Community Band will present its 2017 Winter Concert, “Marches, Movies and Magnificence,” at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at SUNY Potsdam's Hosmer Concert Hall. Admission is free, although donations will be gratefully accepted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damn!
|5 hr
|a friend
|9
|You know.
|7 hr
|True
|1
|Good size
|Mon
|ODEN
|4
|Job offer
|Jan 9
|what
|9
|ATT: Engineers
|Jan 9
|lol
|3
|Roomies
|Jan 9
|searching
|3
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Jan 8
|Mr me
|53
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC