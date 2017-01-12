Potsdam and Massena residents make SUNY Buffalo dean's list
Two St. Lawrence county residents have been named to the dean's list at SUNY Buffalo. Lucas Purser of Massena and Abigail Thomas of Potsdam have both made the list for the fall 2016 semester.
