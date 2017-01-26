North Country ex-coach's lawsuit agai...

North Country ex-coach's lawsuit against DA hits first snag: lack of postage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Post-Standard

A blistering lawsuit filed by a former North Country coach acquitted of murder hit its first snag over the holiday break: not enough postage. Oral "Nick" Hillary's lawyers are now asking a court's good graces to resend a notice of claim -- the required precursor to a lawsuit -- after his first one was "returned for postage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
C.Miller 6 hr SorrybroIhadto 1
Josh bond 10 hr Sickened by this ... 9
News Winthrop man charged with petit larceny, deputi... 11 hr FORREST 2
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 11 hr Wow 71
News Massena brothers plead guilty in Brasher burglary Sat Hmcbride 5
Courtney Sturgeon Sat Gagging 4
News Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre... Jan 27 get a hobby 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC