North Country ex-coach's lawsuit against DA hits first snag: lack of postage
A blistering lawsuit filed by a former North Country coach acquitted of murder hit its first snag over the holiday break: not enough postage. Oral "Nick" Hillary's lawyers are now asking a court's good graces to resend a notice of claim -- the required precursor to a lawsuit -- after his first one was "returned for postage."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C.Miller
|6 hr
|SorrybroIhadto
|1
|Josh bond
|10 hr
|Sickened by this ...
|9
|Winthrop man charged with petit larceny, deputi...
|11 hr
|FORREST
|2
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Wow
|71
|Massena brothers plead guilty in Brasher burglary
|Sat
|Hmcbride
|5
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Sat
|Gagging
|4
|Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre...
|Jan 27
|get a hobby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC