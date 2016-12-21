New energy efficient storage units coming to Potsdam
A new, energy-efficient self storage facility, Go Green Storage, is set to be built in the village in April. The owner of the storage units and several other businesses in the village, Ronald R. Page, has already started on the groundwork of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon sawyer
|1 min
|yes
|8
|Anyone know anything about a Matt love?
|1 hr
|That girl
|8
|Brianne kiliman
|5 hr
|Norwood gentleman
|1
|Potsdam resident cited for driving without insp...
|8 hr
|redneck
|1
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Bart
|49
|The Rockin Demo
|Sat
|Bluegrass
|3
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC