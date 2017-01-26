Jamboree for Katie (Nelson) Smith scheduled for Feb. 4
Family, friends and supporters of Katie Smith, a 26-year-old Ogdensburg native and longtime Potsdam resident, are hosting a jamboree to help raise funds for Smith as she battles breast cancer. The jamboree will offer free entry to all guests.
