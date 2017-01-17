Hussain pleads guilty to harassment o...

Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor

There are 1 comment on the Watertown Daily Times story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:

A former university student charged pleaded guilty Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to sending a note to a SUNY Potsdam professor in 2015 that threatened him and his family on the day is trial for a hate crime was originally scheduled. Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, Elmira, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor aggravated harassment and one count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation, in a plea deal with the state Attorney General's office.

New York, NY

#1 Tuesday Jan 17
So this mother F'er gets away , and then people will act totally surprised when he actual carries out his threats or worse . Let's hope he gets some jail time . A lot of it
