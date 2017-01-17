Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor
There are 1 comment on the Watertown Daily Times story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:
A former university student charged pleaded guilty Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to sending a note to a SUNY Potsdam professor in 2015 that threatened him and his family on the day is trial for a hate crime was originally scheduled. Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, Elmira, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor aggravated harassment and one count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation, in a plea deal with the state Attorney General's office.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
|
#1 Tuesday Jan 17
So this mother F'er gets away , and then people will act totally surprised when he actual carries out his threats or worse . Let's hope he gets some jail time . A lot of it
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Cdcsd
|66
|extermination
|Thu
|seriously
|6
|Confessions
|Tue
|Haha
|8
|Madrid woman charged with petit larceny
|Tue
|Know it all
|2
|Ed Shatlaw (Aug '11)
|Jan 17
|get a hobby
|12
|The Rockin Demo
|Jan 16
|Mary
|4
|same name all week: Edward Mason (Feb '11)
|Jan 15
|Lauren
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC