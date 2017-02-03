How North Country hospital execs are coping with health policy drama
St. Lawrence Health System CEO David Acker stands in the unfinished surgical suite of his new clinic outside Canton this winter. The rest of the clinic is open and accepting patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Goodreau
|6 min
|wondering
|2
|Did ricos change hands ?
|2 hr
|truth is
|3
|Drug Addicts
|8 hr
|Peache83
|1
|Josh bond
|11 hr
|Disgusting
|11
|Main Street Clarkson
|18 hr
|Pothole Hater
|1
|Confessions
|Wed
|seriously
|14
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|Mike Gooner
|72
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC