Haulers and non-haulers would see rate hike

Residents who take their trash to St. Lawrence County's transfer stations will start paying higher fees if county lawmakers approve a proposed three-year rate plan hashed out Monday. Under the proposal, non-haulers would see rates increase from the $155 per ton charged now to $160 later this year, followed by $163 in 2018 and $166 in 2019.

