GardenShare holding food drive on Martin Luther King Day

On a national day of service to honor a man whose life was spent doing good for others, GardenShare is gearing up to hold a food drive that will support programs at Canton and Potsdam central schools. According to Executive Director Gloria J. McAdam, GardenShare received a grant from the New York State Office of Volunteer Services which stipulated that the organization must conduct a service project on Jan.16, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

