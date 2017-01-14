Ex-student charged with sending hate notes to accept plea offer

A former university student charged with sending racist and homophobic notes to a SUNY Potsdam professor in 2015 has accepted a plea deal in the case, thus avoiding the need for a trial that was scheduled to start Tuesday. Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, Elmira, is charged with two felony counts of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime and one count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation in an indictment filed by state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman .

