Edwards man charged following property-damage accident in Potsdam
An Edwards man was cited for failure to stop at a steady red signal on Market Street Sunday evening, according to Potsdam police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ed Shatlaw (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Billy
|8
|same name all week: Edward Mason (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Lauren
|6
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Oh wow
|62
|Confessions
|Sat
|Goodnight
|2
|Job offer
|Jan 9
|what
|9
|Rockin Demo
|Jan 5
|confounded
|5
|Madrid woman charged with petit larceny
|Jan 4
|eyes are watching
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC