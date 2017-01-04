DAs Rain and Fitzpatrick among 48 nam...

DAs Rain and Fitzpatrick among 48 named in malicious prosecution claim filed by Hillary

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Allegations of police cover-ups and prosecutors fabricating evidence are the basis of a notice of claim filed by Oral “Nick” Hillary against a bevy of respondents, including the district attorneys of St. Lawrence and Onondaga counties and Potsdam and state police. According to the claim filed on Dec. 21, by Amy Marion of Barket, Marion, Epstein & Kearon, LLP, of Garden City, Mr. Hillary is alleging that he was subject to continuous illegal and improper actions and conduct regarding his false arrest, investigation, malicious prosecution, fabrication of evidence, falsification of evidence and concealment of exculpatory evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't even please a woman! 1 hr yes 8
Shes single again 4 hr me 10
Really. 5 hr This guy 1
News SLCProtesters Suspended (May '10) 11 hr disgusting 16
News Potsdam resident cited for driving without insp... Mon redneck 1
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Jan 1 Bart 49
The Rockin Demo Dec 31 Bluegrass 3
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC