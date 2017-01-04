DAs Rain and Fitzpatrick among 48 named in malicious prosecution claim filed by Hillary
Allegations of police cover-ups and prosecutors fabricating evidence are the basis of a notice of claim filed by Oral “Nick” Hillary against a bevy of respondents, including the district attorneys of St. Lawrence and Onondaga counties and Potsdam and state police. According to the claim filed on Dec. 21, by Amy Marion of Barket, Marion, Epstein & Kearon, LLP, of Garden City, Mr. Hillary is alleging that he was subject to continuous illegal and improper actions and conduct regarding his false arrest, investigation, malicious prosecution, fabrication of evidence, falsification of evidence and concealment of exculpatory evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't even please a woman!
|1 hr
|yes
|8
|Shes single again
|4 hr
|me
|10
|Really.
|5 hr
|This guy
|1
|SLCProtesters Suspended (May '10)
|11 hr
|disgusting
|16
|Potsdam resident cited for driving without insp...
|Mon
|redneck
|1
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Jan 1
|Bart
|49
|The Rockin Demo
|Dec 31
|Bluegrass
|3
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC