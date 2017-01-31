Cuomo announces low-cost hydropower allocations to create 41 jobs in Western New York, North Country
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced the New York Power Authority board of trustees has approved allocations of low-cost hydropower to manufacturers in Niagara County and St. Lawrence County. Together, the power allocations will support $5.2 million in capital investments and create 41 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confessions
|43 min
|Really
|13
|Lying cheating a**hole
|2 hr
|Yikes
|4
|Rockin Demo
|Mon
|ZEDA
|6
|Winthrop man charged with petit larceny, deputi...
|Mon
|Sos
|3
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Wow
|71
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Jan 28
|Gagging
|4
|Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre...
|Jan 27
|get a hobby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC