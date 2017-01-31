Cuomo announces low-cost hydropower a...

Cuomo announces low-cost hydropower allocations to create 41 jobs in Western New York, North Country

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced the New York Power Authority board of trustees has approved allocations of low-cost hydropower to manufacturers in Niagara County and St. Lawrence County. Together, the power allocations will support $5.2 million in capital investments and create 41 jobs.

