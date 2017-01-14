College presidents sign open letter urging Trump to support clean energy

Presidents and chancellors from more than 170 colleges and universities in the country, including SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University, have joined together to urge President-elect Donald J. Trump to accelerate progress toward a clean energy future. Through their open letter, organized by a group of higher education institutions and the Boston-based nonprofit Second Nature, the group of schools expressed its support of the Paris climate agreement, which is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance.

