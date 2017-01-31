College officials: Trump immigration ban meddles with educational opportunities
An Iranian student who was supposed to start his doctorate studies in chemical engineering Monday at Clarkson University, Potsdam, has his prospects on hold because of President Donald J. Trump's executive order to ban immigration from Iran. Mr. Trump signed the order Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockin Demo
|8 hr
|ZEDA
|6
|Winthrop man charged with petit larceny, deputi...
|11 hr
|Sos
|3
|Josh bond
|23 hr
|Sickened by this ...
|9
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Wow
|71
|Massena brothers plead guilty in Brasher burglary
|Sat
|Hmcbride
|5
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Jan 28
|Gagging
|4
|Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre...
|Jan 27
|get a hobby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC