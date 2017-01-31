College officials: Trump immigration ...

College officials: Trump immigration ban meddles with educational opportunities

An Iranian student who was supposed to start his doctorate studies in chemical engineering Monday at Clarkson University, Potsdam, has his prospects on hold because of President Donald J. Trump's executive order to ban immigration from Iran. Mr. Trump signed the order Friday afternoon.

