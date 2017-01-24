Cinema 10 opens spring 2017 series with Dona t Think Twice
Cinema 10 screens Don't Think Twice at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. From the director of the award-winning Sleepwalk With Me comes a film about the true cost of fame.
