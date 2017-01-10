Canton resident appointed new chief of Gouverneur Hospital

Mr. Bender has been serving as vice president of strategic planning and business development for St. Lawrence Health System, the umbrella organization for Gouverneur Hospital and Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Mr. Bender replaces Marlinda L. LaValley, who has served as Gouverneur Hospital's CEO since the hospital opened in December 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.