Canton Central French class trip retu...

Canton Central French class trip returns after one-year hiatus

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

After postponing the trip last year due to possible unsafe conditions, Canton Central School French students will once again be enjoying their spring break in France. “We were scheduled to go last April during spring break,” said French Teacher Martha Chisholm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where does the $$$$ come from? 10 hr hookerface 2
Confessions 22 hr seriously 10
Courtney Sturgeon Wed Gagging 2
Fat verses curvy (Dec '15) Tue -BoB- 45
The Rockin Demo Jan 24 Todd Peltiner 5
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Jan 24 Todd Peltiner 6
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Jan 24 Michael Sidenstri... 68
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC