Canton Central French class trip returns after one-year hiatus
After postponing the trip last year due to possible unsafe conditions, Canton Central School French students will once again be enjoying their spring break in France. “We were scheduled to go last April during spring break,” said French Teacher Martha Chisholm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where does the $$$$ come from?
|10 hr
|hookerface
|2
|Confessions
|22 hr
|seriously
|10
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Wed
|Gagging
|2
|Fat verses curvy (Dec '15)
|Tue
|-BoB-
|45
|The Rockin Demo
|Jan 24
|Todd Peltiner
|5
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Jan 24
|Todd Peltiner
|6
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Jan 24
|Michael Sidenstri...
|68
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC