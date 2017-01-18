Beloved characters of a Frog and Toada leap into Potsdam for Community Performance Series
Community Performance Series will present Casa Mañana Theatre's family production of “A Year with Frog & Toad” at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Sara M. Snell Music Theatre at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music. Ticket prices are only $5 for students and $10 for adults.
