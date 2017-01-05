Area residents respond to Gov. Cuomoa s free SUNY tuition proposal
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, alongside U.S. Sen. Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, I-Vt., announced a proposal regarding free tuition for state university students under a certain income threshold. Since then, many north country educators, politicians and students have voiced their opinions and qualms about the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Oh wow
|54
|Ed Shatlaw (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|thank you
|7
|You know.
|Thu
|Blahblah
|4
|Good size
|Jan 9
|ODEN
|4
|Job offer
|Jan 9
|what
|9
|ATT: Engineers
|Jan 9
|lol
|3
|Roomies
|Jan 9
|searching
|3
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC