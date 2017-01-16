Annual Northern Pike Challenge set fo...

Annual Northern Pike Challenge set for Feb. 25-26

The event is sponsored by Subway, Budweiser, Twinleaf Stores, Walmart, Massena Savings & Loan, Green Machine Hydro Seeding and Cedar Creek, and the Towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington. Entry forms and info available on line at ww.stlawrenceriverwalleyeassociation.com or sign up at JC River Run Bar Grill, Waddington, St Lawrence Archery, Massena, Northwoods Outfitters, Potsdam, Uppstrom's Bait and Tackle, Waddington, Chapmans Sport Shop, Black Lake.

