An a extensive, complex schemea : Massena woman gets prison for theft of more than $250k

A Massena woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court for stealing more than $250,000 from her Potsdam employer over the course of almost four years. Karen L. Jawan, 50, of 847 Tayler Road, was sentenced to a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 6 years in prison for her Oct. 11 guilty plea to felony second-degree grand larceny in a plea deal with the district attorney's office.

