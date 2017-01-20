20 drivers cited over four-day period in Massena
Police said the charge stems from a two-car motor vehicle accident. a Kyler W. Agans, 21, of county Route 5, Dickinson Center was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and inadequate exhaust at 12:56 p.m. Monday on Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SLCProtesters Suspended (May '10)
|3 hr
|disgusting
|16
|what does every one think of fullers trucking f... (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Fuller
|2
|Brianne kiliman
|15 hr
|Norwood gentleman
|2
|Potsdam resident cited for driving without insp...
|Mon
|redneck
|1
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Jan 1
|Bart
|49
|The Rockin Demo
|Dec 31
|Bluegrass
|3
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC