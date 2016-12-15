Students charged with disorderly conduct following racial slur incident
There are 3 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Students charged with disorderly conduct following racial slur incident. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:
The superintendent of Potsdam Central School has issued a letter to all parents of the district's students, bringing to light some issues the school has recently faced regarding a racially-charged physical altercation, anti-bullying protestors and rumors spreading on social media. “I would like to provide all parents with accurate information regarding some recent events at Potsdam High School to debunk the rumors which have circulated through social media and in the community,” the letter begins.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
|
#1 Friday Dec 16
How sad you have to have the police come and break up a fight
|
#2 Friday Dec 16
Well, you never know anymore when someone is going to go on a shooting rampage. Better safe than sorry, especially at a school.
|
#3 Friday Dec 16
But was the way they treated that poor kid really necessary?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blake from Dunkin
|3 hr
|you cant tell
|6
|Marie and Wes Conklin Matthie (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|searching
|81
|Haunted St. Lawrence County (Feb '13)
|Thu
|oscae
|47
|Kendra Matthews
|Thu
|Warning
|1
|Has anyone taken a DDP course at the DMV
|Thu
|Drunkdriver
|2
|Canton-Potsdam Hospital Drug Scandal (Nov '09)
|Thu
|dont know
|14
|Be careful who you associate with
|Dec 21
|Seriously
|15
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC