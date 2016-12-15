Students charged with disorderly cond...

Students charged with disorderly conduct following racial slur incident

There are 3 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Students charged with disorderly conduct following racial slur incident. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:

The superintendent of Potsdam Central School has issued a letter to all parents of the district's students, bringing to light some issues the school has recently faced regarding a racially-charged physical altercation, anti-bullying protestors and rumors spreading on social media. “I would like to provide all parents with accurate information regarding some recent events at Potsdam High School to debunk the rumors which have circulated through social media and in the community,” the letter begins.

blah. la

Bronx, NY

#1 Friday Dec 16
How sad you have to have the police come and break up a fight

seriously

Potsdam, NY

#2 Friday Dec 16
Well, you never know anymore when someone is going to go on a shooting rampage. Better safe than sorry, especially at a school.
Anon

Potsdam, NY

#3 Friday Dec 16
But was the way they treated that poor kid really necessary?
Potsdam, NY

