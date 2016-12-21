Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Community Bank N.A. branches across the North Country are helping spread holiday cheer this season by lending a hand to neighbors in need. From Gouverneur to Potsdam, branches across the region are sponsoring or independently organizing charity drives for local community members and families.

